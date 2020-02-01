Improve Law & Order Situation in Delhi, Kejriwal Tells Amit Shah after Shaheen Bagh Firing Incident

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to improve the law and order situation in Delhi, after a man fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of anti-CAA protests.

Elections will come and go but for the sake of the people of Delhi, improve the situation in the national capital, Kejriwal urged Shah.

"In broad daylight, bullets are being fired. The law and order situation of Delhi is in tatters. Elections will keep on coming, politics will also continue, but for the sake of the people of Delhi, please pay attention to improve law and order," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Two days after a youth fired a pistol at a group of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters near the Jamia university, another man fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh. He was later taken into custody. No one was injured in the incident.

