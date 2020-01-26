Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Imran Khan Has Accepted J&K as India's Part': Ex-Dy CM Talks About Kashmir After Getting Padma Bhushan

A founder leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Baig was one of the few politicians who was not detained by the Union government after abrogation of provisions of Article 370 on August 5 last year.

News18.com

Updated:January 26, 2020, 5:42 PM IST
'Imran Khan Has Accepted J&K as India's Part': Ex-Dy CM Talks About Kashmir After Getting Padma Bhushan
PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig on Sunday

Srinagar: PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig, who was honoured with the Padma Bhushan on 71st Republic Day, on Sunday said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump had accepted that the Valley is an integral part of India due to which they seek autonomy of the region.

"Pakistan PM Imran Khan and the US president are asking for autonomy to J&K. It means they've accepted that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. We demand that J&K should be given what the Constitution gives us," Baig said, stressing that there can never be any referendum in the Union Territory.

Talking about the honour, he said that the awards had not been conferred upon him but the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Baig, 73, is a former deputy chief minister and finance minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

A founder leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Baig was one of the few politicians who was not detained by the Union government after abrogation of provisions of Article 370 on August 5 last year.

The politician has been awarded for his contribution to "public affairs" and is amongst the 16 people who have been honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award after Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan.

Baig, a former Lok Sabha member, hails from north Kashmir and is also an advocate.

He has been critical of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti after she took over the reins of the party and the alliance government with the BJP. He was among the few politicians from Kashmir who met Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) who had travelled to the valley last year.

(With inputs from PTI)

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

