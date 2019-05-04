English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Imran Khan Sweats...': Yogi Adityanath Gives Details of Modi's 'Checked' List
Yogi Adityanath said that whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts speaking in election meetings throughout the country, Pakistan Prime Minister starts sweating.
File photo of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath..
Hazaribagh: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan sweats when Narendra Modi starts speaking in election meetings across the country.
Addressing a public meeting through video conferencing from Lucknow, as he could not reach Hazaribagh following cyclonic Fani hitting Odisha coast, Adityanath said that Modi's leadership could protect country's security.
Whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts speaking in election meetings throughout the country, Pakistan Prime Minister starts sweating. It is Narendra Modis leadership that can protect security and safety of people of India, Adityanath said.
Without mentioning massacre of 40 CRPF personnel in Pulwama on February 14 and the subsequent Balakot air strike on February 26, Adityanath said that Modi gave a befitting reply to Pakistan.
He praised achievements under the leadership of Modi, asserting 1.5 crore housing units for the poor were built. Saying he would have been glad if he had reached Hazaribagh to meet Ram Bhakts instead of video conferencing, Adityanath said that Rama Navami festival is famous in Hazaribagh and the people celebrate it with devotion and religious fervor.
He praised Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and BJPs Hazaribagh candidate Jayant Sinha for announcing earlier that a Ram temple would be constructed in Hazaribagh. Sinha had earlier urged Ram Bhakts to find suitable land for the construction of Ram temple here.
Adityanath also said that his government in Uttar Pradesh is making all efforts to start construction of the long-pending Ram Mandir at Ayodhya soon to fulfill dreams of crores of people who are demanding for setting up Bhavya Ram Mandir (grand temple).
Yogi reminded the people as to how Sinha changed the nations air map by making all round development of existing airports and constructing new airports in difficult regions of the country, adding people never thought to have airport facilities.
He appealed to the people to vote for Sinha and strengthen hands of Modi to serve the nation and MPs like Sinha could do more work for the people after Modi returned to power. Speaking on the occasion, Sinha said, The people of the country cannot think formation of next government without Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister.
