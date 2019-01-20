English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi Retorts to PM's 'Bachao' Dig, Says Not United Oppn But India Crying for Help Under Modi Govt
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had also hit out at Modi, saying, 'Actually, he meant to say that it’s time to ‘bachao’ (save) the nation from him and the BJP.'
File photo of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s mega opposition rally in Kolkata, saying all he could hear from the state were cries of ‘Bachao, Bachao, Bachao’, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said the cries for help were from the unemployed youth and farmers “waiting to be freed from your tyranny and incompetence”.
Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, “Your Highness, The cries for help are the cries of millions of unemployed youth; of farmers in distress; of oppressed Dalits & Adivasis; of persecuted minorities; of small businessmen in ruin; begging to be freed from your tyranny & incompetence.” He added, “In 100 days they will be free.”
On Friday, PM Modi, during a tour of Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, had said, “One BJP legislator in Bengal is giving sleepless nights to them. They are scared and therefore the entire opposition joined hands and are shouting ‘bachao, bachao, bachao’.” He had added, “They are angry because of my actions against corruption and therefore they have formed an alliance. They are scared and restless.”
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had also hit out at Modi, saying, “Actually, he meant to say that it’s time to ‘bachao’ (save) the nation from him and the BJP.”
