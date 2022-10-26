In 1998, Sonia Gandhi Took Over A Sinking Congress. 24 Yrs Later, Kharge Sails in Same Boat But Deeper Waters

It’s not every day that one witnesses the political marvel of a party reduced to its dynastic history make an attempt to shake off the tag and infuse new (or maybe old) blood to rise from the ashes. As veteran Congressman Mallikarjun Kharge took over the reins of the Grand Old Party from Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, many were relieved — including Gandhi.

Bruised by the BJP behemoth and successive electoral losses, the Congress faces the herculean task of reclaiming the epithet of principal opposition party and keep its demotivated flock together. This means Kharge will have to hit the ground running, given that the party has less than two years to drum up support, enthusiasm and confidence before the 2024 elections.

For Kharge, the moment presents a challenge akin to what Sonia Gandhi faced in 1998 when she took charge of a divided Congress and spent six long years fighting the “foreigner” and inexperienced tag before the party came back to power in 2004.

In her first address after assuming charge of the Congress in 1998, Sonia Gandhi had clarified that she was no saviour. “We must be realistic in our expectations. The revival of our party is going to be a long-drawn process, involving sincere hard work, from each and every one of us,” she had said. The task before the 80-year-old Kharge is no less daunting.

In 1998, the Congress was in power in just three states — Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Mizoram. Cut to 2022 and the situation is worse — the party now has a government in just two states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

To make matters worse for Kharge, he not only has to stop the BJP and PM Narendra Modi’s victory chariot but also deal with a new enemy — the Aam Aadmi Party. Several others like the Trinamool Congress and the AIMIM are also lying in wait, hoping to cash in on the Grand Old Party’s implosion. For the veteran leader, the several assembly elections in the run-up to 2024, for instance in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, could prove to be net practice ahead of the crucial match. However, at the helm of affairs, he would need to be quick in coming up with a formula that can not only invigorate the cadre but also translate into votes.

Another bugbear Kharge will have to deal with is the exit of promising faces from the party, especially ahead of elections. The loss of leaders such as Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada, and Ghulam Nabi Azad among others not only weakened the party’s chances but also put a question mark on the ability of the Gandhis to keep their house in order.

Decentralisation and bridging the gap between the Old Guard and Young Turks will also be among Kharge’s responsibilities. The latest and most potent example of this can be seen in Rajasthan where fireworks between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot threaten to derail the government at regular intervals. Gehlot’s pitch as Congress chief also faced resistance due to the power struggle and eventually, he was forced out of the race.

The Grand Old Party must also realise that given the limited time it has to plug its holes, it will need to lick its wounds and extend a hand of friendship towards possible opposition allies — many of whom have taken over its earlier-earmarked space and posed a tough fight against the BJP.

But the biggest of these spectres will be Kharge’s need to prove he is not a remote-controlled chief of the party. A stray comment by Gehlot on Wednesday seemed to rain on Kharge’s parade as the chief minister, while congratulating the new president, said only Rahul Gandhi could challenge PM Modi and the government. “Till the last minute, efforts were made to make Rahul Gandhi the party president as only he can challenge Modi and government. Today is a new beginning. We congratulate Mallikarjun Kharge Ji and will work to strengthen the party,” he said.

Political observers feel the dig is not new or unexpected. There have been fears that Kharge’s efforts, if any, could be eclipsed by Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ which aims to revive the Congress across the country in the run-up to the 2024 elections.

Perhaps, it would then be best for Kharge to first work on organisational revival by appointing strong vice-presidents and working presidents who can work in tandem with him. He also has the advantage of being a true ‘son of the soil’ and can possibly bring back communities such as the Dalits and tribals back in the Congress fold.

While Kharge’s elevation as the first non-Gandhi to head the post in 24 years is a momentous occasion for the Congress, it will be an uphill battle for the veteran leader, much like what Sonia Gandhi faced in 1998. Though Gandhi proved her mettle and won back the Congress’ prestige and power in 2004, it will be a game of wait and watch as Kharge sails in the same boat but choppy waters.

