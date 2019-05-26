Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

In 1st Visit to Gujarat After Resounding Poll Victory, Modi to Seek Mother’s Blessings Today; Next Stop Varanasi

The Bharatiya Janata Party won all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, repeating its 2014 performance.

News18.com

Updated:May 26, 2019, 7:54 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
In 1st Visit to Gujarat After Resounding Poll Victory, Modi to Seek Mother’s Blessings Today; Next Stop Varanasi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses after meeting with President Ramnath Kovind at Rastrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (PTI)
Loading...
Ahmedabad: In his first visit to his home state after the BJP’s resounding victory in the 2019 elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on Sunday.

Accompanied by party chief Amit Shah, Modi will seek the blessings of his mother Hiraba. He will also be felicitated by the Gujarat unit of the party.

State BJP president Jitu Vaghani said Modi and Shah will reach Ahmedabad in the evening and visit the party office in Khanpur area where they will be felicitated.

“Our own Narendrabhai, who belongs to the entire country and the world, will visit his home state along with our national president, who successfully managed the world’s largest political party in a way that it made inroads in states where it was not present and won the election massively," Vaghani said.

"Both Modi and Shah will reach Ahmedabad airport at 5pm, and will be received by party leaders, supporters and heads of various religious and social organisations. Modi will garland Sardar Patel's statue near the airport. From there, they will start for Khanpur office. They will be felicitated by the state unit of the BJP and later they will address a gathering of supporters at J P Chowk near the office," he added.

Modi will leave for Delhi the next morning, after which he is scheduled to visit his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi.

"Will be going to Gujarat tomorrow evening, to seek blessings of my mother. Day after tomorrow morning, I will be in Kashi to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me," the prime minister tweeted Saturday morning.

He had met his mother on April 23 before casting his vote. The BJP won all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, repeating its 2014 performance.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram