In 2020's 1st Radio Episode, PM Modi Recalls Social Messages Sent Out in 5 Yrs; Shares 'Mann ki Baat Charter'

This was PM Modi's first address of monthly programme in 2020, which coincided with Republic Day. The programme was broadcast at 6pm, a change from its usual 11 am to avoid a clash with the function at India Gate.

News18.com

Updated:January 26, 2020, 6:16 PM IST
In 2020's 1st Radio Episode, PM Modi Recalls Social Messages Sent Out in 5 Yrs; Shares 'Mann ki Baat Charter'
PM Modi leads the nation in paying tributes to soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty, by laying a wreath at National War Memorial.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared a Mann ki Baat charter sent to him by a Bihar native, who now resides in Delhi. The PM detailed on a number of hashtags, while recalling the episodes of the radio show over the last five years.

This was the prime minister's first address of monthly programme in 2020, which coincided with Republic Day.

The programme was broadcast at 6pm, a change from its usual 11 am to avoid a clash with the Republic Day function in the morning.

In his last address on December 29, the Prime Minister had urged people to take up tasks to uplift the poor and had stressed the need for buying indigenous products to support the artisans.

He had, during the course of his address, also spoken about the Indian Space Research Organisation's plan to launch a satellite called Aditya to study the sun and had praised the women of Phoolpur for their efforts towards self-sufficiency.

