In a Few Uttarakhand Seats, BJP Rebel Candidates Raise a War Cry While Party Sits Pretty

In BJP’s stronghold Rudrapur, 250 km from Dehradun, sitting MLA-turned-rebel candidate Rajkumar Thukral is giving sleepless nights to the party. Thukral has openly raised a ‘war’ against the party’s official candidate, Shiv Arora, but has refrained from speaking against the BJP.

“BJP is my mother. Ticket or no ticket, the mass is with me,” Thukral declares as his supporters cheer. Rudrapur emerged as a ‘laboratory’ for the right-wing since 2010. The seat gave dividends to the party in the last two elections but, this time, it is a totally different game. Party pressed in Union minister of state Ajay Bhatt and other leaders to pacify sulking leader but to no avail.

Besides Thukral, BJP’s 14 rebels are still in the fray and fighting against official faces. In the neighbouring Kichha constituency, rebel Ajay Tiwari is making things difficult for sitting MLA Rajesh Shukla who emerged huge after defeating then chief minister Harish Rawat in the 2017 assembly elections. Both Rudrapur and Kichha constituencies are in Udham Singh Nagar, the home district of incumbent chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

In Tehri district, a strong candidate, Mahaveer Rangar, has refused to oblige the party. He is unhappy over the BJP’s decision to prefer turncoat Preetam Panwar over him. Rangar is fighting against Panwar. In Nainital’s Bhimtal seat, too, the on-ground situation remains indifferent.

What’s BJP’s Assessment?

The BJP’s internal assessment says rebels are in a position to turn tables in five to six seats and could emerge victorious in one or two. This is the reason why the party has refused to take action against rebels till Thursday morning. A senior BJP leader said, “What if some rebels win and we need support in the government formation”.

BJP state president Madan Kaushik said the party is in touch with the rebels and “we are hopeful they will listen to us, honour the party’s decision and work for official candidates”.

ALSO READ: Ropeways Under ‘Parvat Mala’ Give Hope to Poll-bound Uttarakhand

Meanwhile, sensing the political breeze, senior BJP leadership swung into action. Party’s national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh and party in charge for elections Pralhad Joshi reached state capital on Thursday to chalk out a strategy. Even as a section in the party advocates for “going soft” on the rebel candidates, another believes no action against them will give a wrong impression.

In contrast to the BJP, the opposition Congress also faced the rebellion but was quick to take action against six rebels who are contesting.

“Indiscipline is not tolerated. We honoured those who withdrew nomination papers by adjusting them in party’s organisational positions” said Ganesh Godiyal, Congress state president.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.