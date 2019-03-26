English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In a First, a Transgender to Contest Elections in AP, Says Defeat of Naidu’s Son Inevitable
Tamanna said that she had submitted an application seeking Jana Sena ticket to contest from Mangalagiri but the party denied to issue it.
Tamanna is the first transgender to contest an election in Andhra Pradesh.
Amaravathi: Transgender Tamanna Simhadri has decided to contest as an independent candidate against Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh from Mangalagiri. Tamanna filed her nomination as an independent on Monday and claimed that Lokesh’s defeat was inevitable.
Tamanna is the first transgender to contest an election in Andhra Pradesh. She said that she had submitted an application seeking Jana Sena ticket to contest from Mangalagiri but the party denied to issue it. “So, I decided to contest as an independent,” she said.
After filing the nomination, Tamanna dared Lokesh to resign from his MLC and minister’s post and then contest. “In is the fear of loss that is withholding Nara Lokesh to resign from his seat,” she said.
Pitching for greater transgender participation, Tamanna said that the marginalised community has very less representation in politics and hence they need to be elected in the assembly and the parliament.
Tamanna also appealed to the people of Mangalagiri constituency to support her so that she can serve them.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
