In a First, BJP to Hold National Executive Meet in Hybrid Manner in View of Surge in Covid Cases

The last time that a physical national executive meeting took place was in January 2019 when the meeting was held at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. (Shutterstock)

The last time that a physical national executive meeting took place was in January 2019 when the meeting was held at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan. (Shutterstock)

The BJP had recently re-jigged its national executive team, ousting the mother and son duo of Maneka and Varun Gandhi among others.

In a first, the BJP’s national executive will take place in a hybrid manner on November 7, keeping in view the rise in Covid-19 cases. While some party leaders in and around Delhi will be physically present in the meeting, others will join virtually.

The meeting is likely to be held at the BJP headquarters in Delhi and comes ahead of the upcoming five state assembly polls. Usually, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives an address at such meetings.

The BJP had recently re-jigged its national executive team, ousting the mother and son duo of Maneka and Varun Gandhi among others. Many new names were added including Rajib Banerjee, who on Sunday went back to the TMC fold.

Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Virender Kumar and Ashwini Vaishnaw also joined the national executive team.

The last time that a physical national executive meeting took place was in January 2019 when the meeting was held at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan.

first published:October 31, 2021, 21:48 IST