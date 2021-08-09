In a First, CPI(M) to Hoist National Flag; Celebrate Independence Day in A Big Way

The CPI(M) central committee has taken the decision to hoist the national flag in all party offices on this Independence Day on August 15. Now, one may ask what is so different about this decision? It’s all that generally the party doesn’t hoist the tricolour every year. This is the first time such directions have been given. The idea was floated in the committee meeting this year and approved.

Senior leader and committee member Sujan Chakraborty said, “This has been decided that all the party offices will celebrate Independence Day and flag hoisting will take place. This has taken place in a different way, so this is not the first time. But then we thought that we will celebrate it in every office.”

This comes more than seven decades after the undivided Communist Party of India (CPI) had raised the slogan “Ye Azadi Jhutha Hai" (This freedom is false). The CPI(M) came into being following a split in the CPI in 1964.

Party insiders say that after the assembly poll debacle in West Bengal the CPI(M) has decided to take steps to change public perception of the party. They said that the slogan “Ye Azadi Jhuta Hai” was used by anti-Leftist forces against them.

Some of the steps to change this is to take a moderate approach to the TMC when it comes to ousting the BJP and getting more involved in nationalism.

West Bengal was a red bastion for over 30 years, but hasn’t been able to keep place of the largest opposition party in the state.

