Bhopal: For the first time in the history of Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the House carried out business as usual on a Sunday. The weekend was the day when among other things, the Budget was also approved.

The functioning on Sunday was followed by marathon proceedings on Saturday, which ran till 11 in the night. Likewise, the House was functioning well over 9pm on Friday.

The proceedings in the House carried on for 12 hours on Saturday non-stop. As the Question Hour, Zero Hour, Call Attention Motion and other government businesses went on, the House did not even adjourn for the lunch break.

However, the decision to carry out business on Saturday and Sunday was taken by Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly after the House did not meet on July 15 and 16 due to government holidays.

Both Congress and BJP MLAs were quick to take credit for the House's functioning on Sunday.

Meanwhile, as the House again met on Sunday morning, the Congress MLAs raised the matter of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's detention while she was on her way to meet Sonbhadra shootout victims' families.

Former assembly speaker Dr Sitasaran Sharma raised the issue of promotion in reservation during Zero Hour.

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma also raised the issue of sand storage in city limits and demanded discontinuing the system.

The Budget was approved by a voice vote as the BJP MLAs were adamant on paying homage to Congress senior leader Sheila Dikshit who passed away on Sunday. The speaker NP Prajapati had informed them that the Business Advisory Committee had early in the day decided to keep the same for proceedings on Monday.

As the opposition wasn’t satisfied with this, the speaker went ahead with the proceedings and got the Budget approved with voice vote. The House carried proceedings till 10 pm on Sunday.