In a First, Pune to Vote in Two Phases, Over 8,000 Polling Stations to be Set Up
While Pune and Baramati will vote on April 23, the date for Maval and Shirur is April 29.
The four parliamentary constituencies in Pune district will go to polls in two phases in the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, dates for which were announced on Sunday. While Pune and Baramati will vote on April 23, the date for Maval and Shirur is April 29.
This is for the first time the constituencies will not go to polls together, making it easier for parties to campaign. Pune District Election Officer Naval Kishore Ram said 73,63,812 voters in the district will exercise the franchise in the four constituencies. A total of 8,879 polling stations will be set up in the four constituencies of which 7,666 will be managed by Pune District Election Officer, while the rest (part of Maval constituency) will be managed by Raigad officials.
Referring to the Model Code of Conduct’s affect on drought-relief measures, Ram said that the administration will seek guidance about proceeding with the various works from the Chief Election Officer. He said that every polling station will have a VVPAT attached to the voting machine, and to ensure flawless functioning of both these machines, various efforts were being taken, the Indian Express reported.
