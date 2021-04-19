politics

In a First, Samajwadi Party Founder Mulayam Singh Could Not Cast His Vote in UP Panchayat Polls Amid Covid Scare

File photo of Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party patriarch and founder Mulayam Singh Yadav could not cast his vote for panchayat elections in his native Saifai village on Monday following request from family members in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to family sources, the 81-year-old so far has never missed voting in any election.

“We requested Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) not to come to Saifai to cast his vote this time for the panchayat elections in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, and luckily, he agreed to our request. Currently, Netaji is in Delhi," Dharmendra Yadav, nephew of Mulayam Singh Yadav, told PTI. Voting for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls is underway on Monday with more than 3.48 lakh candidates in the fray for over 2.23 lakh posts in 20 districts.

Polling will be held till 6 pm and over 3.23 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.

first published:April 19, 2021, 15:19 IST