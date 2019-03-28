In a First, Shiv Sena to Contest Lok Sabha Elections in Bengal, Decision May Help TMC

The Shiv Sena has released a list of 11 candidates from West Bengal for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The party will be releasing another list of four more candidates on Saturday, taking the tally to 15. This is for the first time that the party is fielding its candidates here.Pinning its hopes to the BJP’s rising popularity in West Bengal, the Shiv Sena is going to try its luck and take forward its Hindutva agenda on TMC chief Mamata Banerjee’s turf.“Our aim is to take the Hindutva agenda forward in West Bengal. Thus, we will fight against the BJP, TMC, CPIM and Congress here,” Shiv Sena’s state general secretary Ashok Sarkar said.The Shiv Sena is fielding candidates in Kolkata Dakshin, Jadavpur, Basirhat, Barasat, Dumdum, Barrackpore, Bankura, Purulia, Bishnupur, Medinipur, Kanthi, Malda North, Birbhum, Bolpur and Murshidabad.Taking a dig at the BJP, the Shiv Sena said that the candidates that the BJP has fielded are those who are evading action in Sharadha and Narada scams. “No party is fighting for the rights of Hindus. The BJP has become a private limited company. See the BJP’s list of candidates? How many of them are BJP workers? Many are from other parties. The BJP is spending a lot of money here. Some of the new candidates have come to save themselves from the Sharadha and Narada scams.” Sarkar said, hinting at former TMC leaders Mukul Roy and Sankudeb Panda who were under scanner for the Sharadha scam.The Shiv Sena is going solo in West Bengal, despite having decent relations with the ruling TMC. In November 2017, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackery had met Mamata during her visit to Mumbai. Both leaders had announced the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation would work on development projects with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.The Shiv Sena says that it is determined to fight till they achieve their agenda of Hindutva.