In a First, TRS MP Maloth Kavitha Given 6-Month Jail for Bribing Voters, to Move Telangana High Court

In a first, a sitting MP belonging to TRS and her associate have been convicted of bribing voters during the 2019 general elections.

TRS Lok Sabha MP Maloth Kavitha and her associate were convicted by a special sessions court at Nampally and sentenced to six months of imprisonment for giving bribes to obtain votes during the 2019 general elections. A fine of Rs 10,000 was also imposed. The accused were however granted bail to file an appeal before a higher court.

It has also come to light that Maloth Kavitha will be moving to Telangana high court against her conviction in the Mahbubabad cash-for-votes case.

The incident first came to the fore when during 2019, revenue officials nabbed the MP’s aide Shaukat Ali while he was distributing Rs. 500 to voters seeking their votes in favor of Kavitha in the Burgampahad police station.

Shaukat Ali was caught red-handed by the police and named as first accused in the case pertaining to bribing while Kavitha was named the second accused.

Police produced officials of the flying squad and their reports as evidence during the trial. When questioned, Ali also confessed to committing the crime and claimed that he had distributed money given to him by Kavitha.

Notably, this is not the first instance when an MP has been sentenced by the special sessions court for committing crimes. Earlier BJP MLA Raja Singh and TRS MLA Danam Nagender were awarded jail terms as well. Raja Singh was booked for assaulting a police officer at the Bolarum police station, while Danam Nagender was convicted for egging on his aide to assault a government official at the Banjara Hills police station.

