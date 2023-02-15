BJP Karnataka president Nalin Kumar Kateel during his speech at the ‘Vijay Sankalpa Yatra’ in Koppal district has not only spoken about Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan but also attacked former chief minister Siddaramaiah by calling him a “broker” who was previously striking deals with the JDS and now with the Congress to become the CM face for the upcoming assembly elections.

Kateel also said if the Congress returns to power in Karnataka, then the state will become the ATM of Congress.

“He calls me a joker, I call him a broker. In this country, it’s okay if someone becomes a joker but it’s difficult if one becomes a villain, they’ll abduct anyone they want. All their stories are about abduction. He brokered and stayed in the Congress, he brokered and stayed in the JDS and once again brokered and became a chief minister. If the Congress comes to power in Karnataka will become the ATM of Congress,” said Kateel.

Siddaramaiah, who had refrained from responding to Nalin’s statements, has lashed out at Kateel in the ongoing Legislative Assembly and questioned the morale of the BJP state president for prioritising ‘Love Jihad’ over development in the state.

“Nalin Kumar Kateel, who is the BJP state president, didn’t speak about development but Love Jihad in Mangalore. He has said to speak about Hijab and Love Jihad. Don’t talk about developments. I usually don’t answer Nalin Kumar’s statements but he is the president of the state ruling party. He is not a Taluk President", said Siddaramaiah.

Kateel on January 3 in Mangalore while addressing party workers as part of ‘Booth Vijaya Abhiayana’ had said, “Do not discuss small issues like roads and sewage…If you’re worried about your children’s future, and if you want to stop ‘Love Jihad’, then we need BJP.”

