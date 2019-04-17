SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Madras HC Upholds EC Decision to Cancel Lok Sabha Elections in Vellore

The Election Commission on Tuesday cancelled the poll in Vellore constituency over allegations of excess use of money power.

PTI

Updated:April 17, 2019, 7:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Madras HC Upholds EC Decision to Cancel Lok Sabha Elections in Vellore
(Picture for Representation)
Loading...
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday upheld the Election Commission's decision of cancelling polling in Vellore Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu.

A bench of justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad dismissed petitions filed by AIADMK-led alliance candidate in the constituency A C Shanmugham and an independent against the cancelling of the election which was slated for Thursday.

The Election Commission on Tuesday cancelled the poll in Vellore constituency over allegations of excess use of money power.

The EC, which has the power to issue notification for conducting elections, also has the power to recommend for cancellation if it has arrived at the view that it is necessary to halt the election, the bench said.

President Ram Nath Kovind had rescinded the notification to hold election to the seat based on an EC recommendation after "black money" to the tune of Rs 11 crore, allegedly linked to DMK candidate Kathir Anand, was seized by the Income Tax Department on the night of March 29-30.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram