Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

In a Major Jolt, Two More BSP Members Join BJP in UP

Ram and Vinod Singh said that they were impressed with the pro-poor policies of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and Yogi Adityanath's administration in Uttar Pradesh.

IANS

Updated:December 6, 2019, 9:30 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
In a Major Jolt, Two More BSP Members Join BJP in UP
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati.

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) suffered another major jolt when Tribhuvan Ram, a close aide of BSP chief Mayawati, and former Minister Vinod Singh have joined the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

Vinod Singh, the son of the late Congress leader, KN Singh, was a Minister in the BSP government. He belongs to Sultanpur.

Ram, the engineer-turned-politician was head of the PWD during the Mayawati regime. He was also in charge of the Dalit memorials and parks that were constructed in Lucknow and Noida.

During his stint as the PWD head, the Mayawati government gave him an extension twice.

On Thursday, Ram told reporters that the BSP was fast losing its relevance because of its casteist approach.

"Dalit icon BR Ambedkar and BSP founder Kanshi Ram used to say that a party can help the poor and downtrodden only when it is in power. The BSP did not follow this when it was in power," he said.

Ram and Vinod Singh said that they were impressed with the pro-poor policies of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and Yogi Adityanath's administration in Uttar Pradesh.

In response to the development, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said the two leaders will strengthen the party and take it forward. "We hope that they would continue to work for the poor and downtrodden," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com