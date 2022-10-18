In A New Twist in Andhra Politics, Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan Join Hands to Fight Jagan Reddy-led Govt

In a new twist in Andhra Pradesh politics, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandra Babu Naidu and Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan have decided to jointly fight against the YSRC party-ruled government in the state.

Pawan Kalyan met Chandra Babu at a hotel in Vijayawada on Tuesday. The one-to-one meeting held for a long time has decided to take all political parties into confidence to curb the atrocities of the YSRC government. During the meeting, Chandra Babu assured Pawan Kalyan that he will talk with the chiefs of all parties in this regard.

The TDP chief stressed the need for more meetings in the coming days to raise voices against the Jagan government in the state. Later addressing a joint press conference the duo fired salvos at the Jagan rule. Chandra Babu has alleged that the ruling YSRC leaders have been hatching conspiracy in order to avoid Pawan Kalyan to move with the people. He said that the incidents that took place in Visakhapatnam have pained him a lot. The TDP chief questioned the ruling party leaders on harassing a person like Pawan Kalyan who came to know the problems of the people.

The Janasena party chief Pawan Kalyan has lamented that democracy was brutally murdered in Andhra Pradesh. False police cases have been registered against Janasena workers, he alleged. Pawan Kalyan said that they both met in order to save the democracy in the state.

In a reply to a question, the two leaders said that they didn’t take any decision on the poll alliance as there is a lot of time for the elections in the state.

Earlier, addressing the party workers at the party office in Mangalagiri, the Janasena chief expressed his anger against the YRSC leaders. He warned them of physical attack if they call him package star. He also warned the ruling party leaders by removing one of his footwear and waving it amid the thunderous applause from the cheered audience.

