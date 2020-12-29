In a U-turn, Rajinikanth Decides Not to Fight 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls, Cites Health Issue, Covid-19

In a U-turn, superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday announced he will not take the political plunge and launch a party as announced earlier. The actor-turned-politician had said that he would give details of the party name on December 31 but before that he was admitted at Hyderabad hospital with high blood pressure. Citing his health issues and fear of Covid-19 in a three-page letter, Rajinikanth expressed fears over those accompanying him in his possible political journey facing "mental and economic" problems in the due course.

"I decided not to enter politics as it is not possible to meet people during an election campaign in times of Covid-19 . During 'Annathe' shooting, nearly 120 people were tested daily and out of these four tested positive. Due to this, film producer Kalanindi Maran decided to postpone the shooting," wrote the top actor.

The cases surfaced despite people on shoot wearing masks and following social distancing norms, he said, adding that he wonders would happen if he were to meet lakhs of people in one campaign.

"Though some may criticise my decision of not entering politics, I am not ready to take any risk. I know how bad I felt when I decided to take the decision," said Rajinikanth.

He said the present 'Rajini Makkal Mandram' will continue to work with people and he requested pardon from the members of the Mandram, public as well as his fans.

"For the past three years, Rajini Makkal Mandram officer-bearers worked with people in a controlled manner. I thank them all. When I met the office-bearers on November 30, they all told me that they will go by my decision. I will not forgot this in my lifetime," said the actor.