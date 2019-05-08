English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In a War of Ideologies, AAP Hits Out at Modi's 'Nakaampanthi' Jibe With 'Jumlapanthi'
Modi was addressing his first 2019 poll rally in Delhi at the Ramlila Maidan and was accompanied by the BJP's seven Lok Sabha candidates for the national capital.
New Delhi: In an apparent attack on the AAP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said they supported the 'tukde-tukde' gang and brought the "nakaampanthi" model of governance to the national capital.
He was addressing his first 2019 poll rally in Delhi at the Ramlila Maidan and was accompanied by the BJP's seven Lok Sabha candidates for the national capital.
"The nation has seen four political ideologies — naampanthi (in a jibe at Congress), vaampanthi (Leftist), daam aur daman panthi (in an apparent attack at Mamata), vikaspanthi (development). But Delhi saw a fifth model — naakaampanthi, the one which rejects work related to Delhi's development and fail when they try to work. They spread anarchy in Delhi and betray people of India," he said.
"Delhi has seen 'nakampanthi' model of governance. People had come to change the country, but they changed themselves. They supported 'tukde tukde' gang and strengthened India's enemies," he said, without naming the AAP.
Explaining the term 'Nakampanthi', which he used in reference to the AAP government, Modi said it means "not allowing Centre's Ayushmaan Bharat in Delhi hospitals". He said the BJP has reduced pollution and traffic jam in Delhi by building eastern and western peripherals.
"Inflation was always an important poll issue, but now opposition is not able to corner government on this," he added.
Reacting to his comments, AAP leader and Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia reminded Modi of the "fifth political ideology — "Jumlapanthi", which talks about false promises.
The BJP began using "tukde tukde" gang to refer to students accused of raising anti-India slogans in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in 2016 and has generalised the phrase to attack those it accuses of sympathising with Maoists and separatists.
Reacting to his comments, AAP leader and Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia reminded Modi of the "fifth political ideology — "Jumlapanthi", which talks about false promises.
मोदी जी आप पाँचवी राजनीतिक परम्परा का ज़िक्र भूल गए - जुमलापंथी— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 8, 2019
पंद्रह लाख - जुमला निकला
पूर्ण राज्य - जुमला निकला
नोटबंदी आतंकवाद और कला धन रोकेगी - जुमला निकला
बीजेपी का असली नाम भारतीय जुमला पार्टी निकलेगा.
The BJP began using "tukde tukde" gang to refer to students accused of raising anti-India slogans in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in 2016 and has generalised the phrase to attack those it accuses of sympathising with Maoists and separatists.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
