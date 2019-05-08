Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

In a War of Ideologies, AAP Hits Out at Modi's 'Nakaampanthi' Jibe With 'Jumlapanthi'

Modi was addressing his first 2019 poll rally in Delhi at the Ramlila Maidan and was accompanied by the BJP's seven Lok Sabha candidates for the national capital.

News18.com

Updated:May 8, 2019, 10:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Loading...
New Delhi: In an apparent attack on the AAP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said they supported the 'tukde-tukde' gang and brought the "nakaampanthi" model of governance to the national capital.

He was addressing his first 2019 poll rally in Delhi at the Ramlila Maidan and was accompanied by the BJP's seven Lok Sabha candidates for the national capital.

"The nation has seen four political ideologies — naampanthi (in a jibe at Congress), vaampanthi (Leftist), daam aur daman panthi (in an apparent attack at Mamata), vikaspanthi (development). But Delhi saw a fifth model — naakaampanthi, the one which rejects work related to Delhi's development and fail when they try to work. They spread anarchy in Delhi and betray people of India," he said.

"Delhi has seen 'nakampanthi' model of governance. People had come to change the country, but they changed themselves. They supported 'tukde tukde' gang and strengthened India's enemies," he said, without naming the AAP.

Explaining the term 'Nakampanthi', which he used in reference to the AAP government, Modi said it means "not allowing Centre's Ayushmaan Bharat in Delhi hospitals". He said the BJP has reduced pollution and traffic jam in Delhi by building eastern and western peripherals.

"Inflation was always an important poll issue, but now opposition is not able to corner government on this," he added.

Reacting to his comments, AAP leader and Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia reminded Modi of the "fifth political ideology — "Jumlapanthi", which talks about false promises.



The BJP began using "tukde tukde" gang to refer to students accused of raising anti-India slogans in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in 2016 and has generalised the phrase to attack those it accuses of sympathising with Maoists and separatists.

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram