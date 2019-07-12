In Ahmedabad to Appear in Defamation Case, Rahul Gandhi Thanks BJP and RSS
Rahul Gandhi arrived in Ahmedabad to appear before a metropolitan court in a defamation suit filed against him by the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank and its chairman, Ajay Patel.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi . (Image:Reuters)
Ahmedabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he is thankful to his opponents in the RSS and the BJP for providing him with opportunities to take his ideological battle against them to the public.
"I'm in Ahmedabad today, to appear in another case filed against me by my political opponents in the RSS/BJP.
I'm in Ahmedabad today, to appear in another case filed against me by my political opponents in the RSS/ BJP. I thank them for providing me these platforms & opportunities to take my ideological battle against them to the public. Satyameva Jayate 🙏— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 12, 2019
The defamation suit alleges that Congress leaders, including Gandhi, had falsely claimed that the bank was involved in a "scam" to swap Rs 750 crore in scrapped notes with valid currency within five days of demonetisation in 2016.
