Congress in Grip of Urban Naxals, Can't Think Beyond Dynasties: PM Modi's All-Out Attack in RS

Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the president’s address in the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched an all-out attack on the Congress and held it responsible for several ills confronting the country. He also accused the Congress of being in the grip of urban Naxals, who are today controlling its thought and ideology.

“The Congress in a way is in the grip of urban Naxals. That is why its thought has become negative." Modi suggested that the opposition party change its name from Indian National Congress to ‘Federation of Congress’. He said when a family is paramount in a particular party, the biggest casualty is talent.

He came down heavily on the Congress saying that it could never think beyond its “dynasty", while praising NCP leader Sharad Pawar and TMC for attending the all-party meeting on Covid-19.

After stating how Congress had doubted the country’s ability to deliver on vaccination for all, welfare measures for the poor by his government etc, Modi said in a direct attack on Congress how one can never learn lessons in a democracy from “those who trampled over democracy in 1975."

“When one family prevails over others in a political party, it is the political talent that suffers. Dynastic politics is the biggest threat to our democracy. I would suggest all parties, especially starting with Congress, to let go of dynastic politics," Modi said.

Recalling remarks by Congress leaders, Modi said some members asked, “if there was no Congress, what would happen?" and said, “I would like to state, if there was no Congress, there would have been no Emergency. If there was no Congress, there would have been no caste politics. If there had been no Congress, there would have been no Sikh massacre. If there was no Congress, Kashmiri Pundits would not have been thrown out of their homes."

Modi took on the word ‘federalism’ as mentioned by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his speech in the Parliament and said, “People talk of federalism, but they have forgotten, when Congress was in power, they did not allow India’s development. Now when they are in opposition, they are obstructing development."

Without taking names, he said, “Now they are objecting to the idea of nation. If they find the very idea of ‘nation’ as unconstitutional, why is their party called Indian National Congress? Why not change ‘national’ to ‘federal’?"

As the opposition party, too, the Congress is creating hurdles in the country’s development, he alleged. He also attacked the Congress for sacking over 50 state governments of several parties during its over 50-year rule at the Centre. Taking a jibe at the Congress, the prime minister said if it was not there, the country would not have seen Emergency, the massacre of Sikhs and the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley.

He said the people of the country had to wait for many years to get basic facilities like water, power and roads because of the Congress.

(With inputs from agencies)

