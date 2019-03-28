English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Amaravati’s Shadow, 'Kamma Castle' Vijayawada Builds Up Towards Exciting Poll Battle
While construction of Amaravati hogs the political discourse, residents of Vijayawada are left asking one question – what about us.
File photos of YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu.
Loading...
Vijayawada: The construction and development of Amravati as Andhra Pradesh’s capital has hogged much of the political discourse ahead of Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state. While the ruling TDP says the BJP-led Centre didn’t provide the required funds, the YSR Congress counters that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu “squandered” finances meant for the capital.
In the middle of this muddle, neighbouring Vijayawada, the business capital of Andhra Pradesh, is also demanding attention. Poor civic amenities and half-constructed flyovers have emerged as the main voter grievances. Residents are also peeved at Amaravati land being carved out Vijayawada.
“Why is a huge capital city needed? They took our land but have done nothing with it, while we lost previous livelihood,” says Daniel of Mahendra of Nandigama.
Some others, however, don’t seem to mind. “Our family gave three acres for the capital city. We got compensation as per government norms. We were worried about losing land, but are happy that we were able to contribute something towards the prestigious project. We hope Chandrababu Naidu returns to power and develops the capita more,” says Naveen Kumar who is employed with a private firm.
Battling for votes amid such polarised perception are sitting TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas Rao alias Kesineni Nani and industrialist Potluri Vara Prasad from the YSR Congress Party. Muthamsetti Sudhakar is contesting from Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena with the support of Communist parties.
The TDP and YSRCP candidates belong to the Kamma community which plays a key role in the constituency. Most MPs and MLAs who have been elected from Vijayawada belong to Kamma community.
“We developed the city even though the Union government didn’t support us. Flyovers are being constructed from central government funds. Amaravati, a world-class capital city, is being constructed as per the vision of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu,” said Kesineni Srinivas.
Countering him, YSR Congress candidate Potluri Vara Prasad said, “I have been associated with this place for a long time. The government has failed in all aspects. It’s our time now. We will win and Jagan Mohan Reddy will be the Chief Minister.”
Poll pundits, however, believe Vijayawada is anyone’s game. “We cannot predict (the outcome). The situation is changing every day. YSRCP and TDP candidates have neutralised the caste factor since both belong to the same community. But people believe TDP ‘Kamma’ is the ‘real Kamma’,” senior journalist Subrahmanyam to News 18.
Vijayawada is consists of seven assembly segments -- Vijayawada West, Vijayawada Central, Vijayawada East, Mylavaram, Nandigama, Jaggayyaper and Tiruvuru.
In the middle of this muddle, neighbouring Vijayawada, the business capital of Andhra Pradesh, is also demanding attention. Poor civic amenities and half-constructed flyovers have emerged as the main voter grievances. Residents are also peeved at Amaravati land being carved out Vijayawada.
“Why is a huge capital city needed? They took our land but have done nothing with it, while we lost previous livelihood,” says Daniel of Mahendra of Nandigama.
Some others, however, don’t seem to mind. “Our family gave three acres for the capital city. We got compensation as per government norms. We were worried about losing land, but are happy that we were able to contribute something towards the prestigious project. We hope Chandrababu Naidu returns to power and develops the capita more,” says Naveen Kumar who is employed with a private firm.
Battling for votes amid such polarised perception are sitting TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas Rao alias Kesineni Nani and industrialist Potluri Vara Prasad from the YSR Congress Party. Muthamsetti Sudhakar is contesting from Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena with the support of Communist parties.
The TDP and YSRCP candidates belong to the Kamma community which plays a key role in the constituency. Most MPs and MLAs who have been elected from Vijayawada belong to Kamma community.
“We developed the city even though the Union government didn’t support us. Flyovers are being constructed from central government funds. Amaravati, a world-class capital city, is being constructed as per the vision of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu,” said Kesineni Srinivas.
Countering him, YSR Congress candidate Potluri Vara Prasad said, “I have been associated with this place for a long time. The government has failed in all aspects. It’s our time now. We will win and Jagan Mohan Reddy will be the Chief Minister.”
Poll pundits, however, believe Vijayawada is anyone’s game. “We cannot predict (the outcome). The situation is changing every day. YSRCP and TDP candidates have neutralised the caste factor since both belong to the same community. But people believe TDP ‘Kamma’ is the ‘real Kamma’,” senior journalist Subrahmanyam to News 18.
Vijayawada is consists of seven assembly segments -- Vijayawada West, Vijayawada Central, Vijayawada East, Mylavaram, Nandigama, Jaggayyaper and Tiruvuru.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Juhi Parmar Reveals Her Near-Death Experience On Holi in an Emotional Instagram Post
- Junglee Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Is A Jumbo Disappointment
- Samsung Introduces XM3 Inspire Coupe-SUV at Seoul Motor Show
- Most Actors have Crocodile Skin, Says Soha Ali Khan
- The Least of These Movie Review: A Subtly Handled Faith Film
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results