In Ambiguous Statement, AJSU Talks of 'Post-election Scenario', Says Focus on Winning Max Seats

PTI

Updated:November 15, 2019, 7:27 AM IST
Ranchi: The All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) Party, whose alliance with the BJP has hit hurdles, on Thursday said it favoured a strong government and will focus on winning maximum seats.

In an ambiguous statement on seat-sharing with the BJP, AJSU chief spokesman Deosharan Bhagat said, "Our intention is very clear that a strong government should be formed in Jharkhand and issues relating to Jharkhand should be solved strongly."

"The post-election scenario should not raise questions on the mandate. So, the party will focus on winning maximum seats," he added, without clarifying what the party meant by postelection scenario.

The two NDA allies have not yet officially announced their seat-sharing formula.

The statement also said that Jharkhand could not be compared with other states as it has been created after a long struggle, adding the mandate would be an opportunity to fulfil the aspirations of that struggle.

"The party will never let down self-respect of the people of Jharkhand and party workers," he said.

Both the NDA allies, the BJP and the AJSU party, are silent on clash of their candidates on several constituencies.

AJSU party president Sudesh Kumar Mahto had on Monday told PTI that the party has placed a list of 17 candidates before the BJP for seat adjustments.

BJP lists show a clash with NDA ally AJSU party in Lohardaga, Chakradharpur, Sindri, Simaria, Hussainabad and Chandankiyari constituencies.

The AJSU party has so far announced 12 candidates and will release its second list on Friday.

Former BJP chief whip Radhakrishna Kishore and ex-Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee president Pradeep Kumar Balmuchu joined the AJSU party on Tuesday and Thursday. They aspire to contest from Chhatarpur (SC) and Ghatsila (ST) constituencies respectively.

The BJP has already nominated candidates in both Chhatarpur and Ghatsila.

The five-phase assembly elections are scheduled between November 30 and December 20 with counting scheduled on December 23.

