Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

In Andhra Pradesh, Only 3 of 26 Ministers in Naidu Cabinet Survived Jagan Storm

After trailing in the initial stage, outgoing Chief Minister Naidu won from Kuppam in Chottore District with a majority of 30,309 votes against YSRCP candidate Chandramouli.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:May 24, 2019, 3:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
In Andhra Pradesh, Only 3 of 26 Ministers in Naidu Cabinet Survived Jagan Storm
TDP president and outgoing Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. (Image: News18)
Loading...
Hyderabad: The YSR Congress party’s landslide victory assembly and Lok Sabha elections decimated Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh. The YSRCP secured 150 seats out of 175 assembly seats and 23 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats.

After trailing in the initial stage, outgoing Chief Minister Naidu won from Kuppam in Chottore District with a majority of 30,309 votes against YSRCP candidate Chandramouli. Apart from the CM, three other Cabinet ministers retained their seats. While Home Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa won from Peddapuram constituency, Tourism and BC Welfare Minister Kinjarapu Achennaidu won from Tekkali seat. On the other hand, Minister for education Ghanta Sriniavas Rao retained Visakhapatnam North.

However, Naidu’s son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh lost the Mangalagiri seat in Guntur to YSRCP candidates Alla Rama Krishna Reddy by only 5, 312 votes.
Minister for marketing and warehousing Adi Narayana Reddy, who had contested from Kadapa Lok Sabha seat against YSRCP’s Mithun Reddy, lost. Further, Sidha Raghava Rao, Minister for Forest, Science and Technology, has been defeated by YSRCP candidate Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy in Ongole Loksabha constituency.
Besides, Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad has also been defeated in Sathenapally segment by Ambati Ram Babu of the YSRCP and Deputy Speaker Mandali Budha Prasad lost to YSRCP’s Simhadri Ramesh Babu in Avanigadda.

Among the other defeated Ministers are Devineni Uma Maheswar Rao (Mylavaram), Kalva Srinivasulu (Rayadurgam), Bhuma Akhila Priya (Allagadda), Amaranath Reddy (Palamaneru), Ponguru Narayana (Nellore City), Nakka Anand Babu (Vemuru), Pithani Satya Narayana (Achanta), Ayyannapatrudu (Narsipatnam), Prathipati Pulla Rao (Chilakaluripeta), Kidari Sravan (Araku), Sujaya Krishna Ranga Rao (Bobbili), Somireddy Chandra Mohan Reddy (Sarvepally), Jawahar (Tiruvuru), Kala Venkat Rao (Echerla), Kollu Ravindra (Machilipatnam), Yanamala Ramakrishnudu (Tuni).

(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram