In Andhra Pradesh, Only 3 of 26 Ministers in Naidu Cabinet Survived Jagan Storm

The YSR Congress party's landslide victory assembly and Lok Sabha elections decimated Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh. The YSRCP secured 150 seats out of 175 assembly seats and 23 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats.After trailing in the initial stage, outgoing Chief Minister Naidu won from Kuppam in Chottore District with a majority of 30,309 votes against YSRCP candidate Chandramouli. Apart from the CM, three other Cabinet ministers retained their seats. While Home Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa won from Peddapuram constituency, Tourism and BC Welfare Minister Kinjarapu Achennaidu won from Tekkali seat. On the other hand, Minister for education Ghanta Sriniavas Rao retained Visakhapatnam North.However, Naidu's son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh lost the Mangalagiri seat in Guntur to YSRCP candidates Alla Rama Krishna Reddy by only 5, 312 votes.Minister for marketing and warehousing Adi Narayana Reddy, who had contested from Kadapa Lok Sabha seat against YSRCP's Mithun Reddy, lost. Further, Sidha Raghava Rao, Minister for Forest, Science and Technology, has been defeated by YSRCP candidate Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy in Ongole Loksabha constituency.Besides, Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad has also been defeated in Sathenapally segment by Ambati Ram Babu of the YSRCP and Deputy Speaker Mandali Budha Prasad lost to YSRCP's Simhadri Ramesh Babu in Avanigadda.Among the other defeated Ministers are Devineni Uma Maheswar Rao (Mylavaram), Kalva Srinivasulu (Rayadurgam), Bhuma Akhila Priya (Allagadda), Amaranath Reddy (Palamaneru), Ponguru Narayana (Nellore City), Nakka Anand Babu (Vemuru), Pithani Satya Narayana (Achanta), Ayyannapatrudu (Narsipatnam), Prathipati Pulla Rao (Chilakaluripeta), Kidari Sravan (Araku), Sujaya Krishna Ranga Rao (Bobbili), Somireddy Chandra Mohan Reddy (Sarvepally), Jawahar (Tiruvuru), Kala Venkat Rao (Echerla), Kollu Ravindra (Machilipatnam), Yanamala Ramakrishnudu (Tuni).