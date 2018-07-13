GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
In Another Goof-up, Congress Tags Priyanka Chopra Instead of Priyanka Chaturvedi

The Congress ended up deleting the tweet after it wrongly tagged Priyanka Chopra instead of their spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi.

Ashutosh Tripathi | News18.comAshutoshT13

Updated:July 13, 2018, 11:52 AM IST
Image: Twitter/ Priyanka Chopra
New Delhi: Just a few days after Congress wrongly posted a five-year-old video to corner PM Modi and ended up apologising later, it again made a blooper when it tagged actress Priyanka Chopra in a tweet, instead of their spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi.

On Thursday, Congress again took to Twitter to blame Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as they alleged, for lying about the soil testing labs, which gives soil health report to the farmers.

"PM Modi is lying about Soil Testing Labs too. During UPA regime there were 1141 Soil testing laboratories: @priyankachopra", the party tweeted.

The Congress though later ended up deleting the tweet.

Soil testing labs are set up to provide farmers with soil health cards. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Soil health card scheme in 2015. The card, which will carry crop-wise recommendation of fertilisers required for farm lands, will help farmers identify health of soil and judiciously use soil nutrients.

| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
