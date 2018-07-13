English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
In Another Goof-up, Congress Tags Priyanka Chopra Instead of Priyanka Chaturvedi
The Congress ended up deleting the tweet after it wrongly tagged Priyanka Chopra instead of their spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi.
Image: Twitter/ Priyanka Chopra
New Delhi: Just a few days after Congress wrongly posted a five-year-old video to corner PM Modi and ended up apologising later, it again made a blooper when it tagged actress Priyanka Chopra in a tweet, instead of their spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi.
On Thursday, Congress again took to Twitter to blame Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as they alleged, for lying about the soil testing labs, which gives soil health report to the farmers.
"PM Modi is lying about Soil Testing Labs too. During UPA regime there were 1141 Soil testing laboratories: @priyankachopra", the party tweeted.
The Congress though later ended up deleting the tweet.
Soil testing labs are set up to provide farmers with soil health cards. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Soil health card scheme in 2015. The card, which will carry crop-wise recommendation of fertilisers required for farm lands, will help farmers identify health of soil and judiciously use soil nutrients.
Also Watch
On Thursday, Congress again took to Twitter to blame Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as they alleged, for lying about the soil testing labs, which gives soil health report to the farmers.
"PM Modi is lying about Soil Testing Labs too. During UPA regime there were 1141 Soil testing laboratories: @priyankachopra", the party tweeted.
The Congress though later ended up deleting the tweet.
Soil testing labs are set up to provide farmers with soil health cards. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Soil health card scheme in 2015. The card, which will carry crop-wise recommendation of fertilisers required for farm lands, will help farmers identify health of soil and judiciously use soil nutrients.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sanju: Sanjay Dutt Breaks Silence Over Criticism on His Biopic Being an Attempt to Whitewash His Image
- Kuldeep Yadav Eyeing a Test Call, Skipper Kohli Says It is Possible
- Mira Rajput Gives Fitting Reply to Instagram User Who Asked If She's Expecting Boy or Girl
- 88-Year Old Tamil Nadu Farmer Buys Mercedes-Benz worth Rs 33 Lakh, Fulfils Childhood Dream [Video]
- Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan Today: All You Need to Know