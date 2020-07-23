In Another Shocker for Congress in Madhya Pradesh, MLA Resigns from Assembly; Third in 2 Weeks

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA from Mandhata, Narayan Patel, on Thursday resigned from the state Legislative Assembly. His resignation was later accepted by Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma.

Patel is expected to join the BJP later in the day. With his departure, the number of Congress MLAs who have so far resigned from the assembly has risen to 25. A total of 22 MLAs had quit the party under Jyotiraditya Scindia in March.

Just last week, Sumitra Devi Kasdekar, an MLA from Nepanagar in Burhanpur, had resigned from the membership of the state assembly and joined the BJP. Before that, Bada Malhera MLA Pradyumn Singh Lodhi had also resigned.

With the persistent exodus, the strength of the Congress party in the state assembly has been reduced to 89.

“The BJP is on a spree to buy MLAs and they are investing public money into this,” said Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta, alleging the mafia and corporates will soon join the nexus.

On being asked why the BJP is behaving like a magnet for Congress MLAs, BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal claimed the query should be directed to those leaving the Congress and the opposition needs to introspect.

Earlier on Thursday, former BJP minister KL Agrawal joined the Congress in the presence of senior leader Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal. He made it clear that the party could opt for anyone in assembly polls but his sole aim is to defeat Mahendra Singh Sisodia who recently joined the BJP.

Accepting that he was feeling ignored in the BJP, Agrawal alleged that "saleable items" left with Scindia. Over 400 of his supporters also joined with him.