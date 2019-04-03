LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
In Arunachal, PM Modi Tears Into Congress Manifesto, Calls it 'Hypocrisy Document' Full of Lies

PM Modi cited the Congress manifesto for the 2004 Lok Sabha polls, and said it had promised that every house would have electricity by 2009, but it wasn't fulfilled 'even in 10 years'.

News18.com

Updated:April 3, 2019, 12:52 PM IST
PM Modi addressing a rally in Arunachal Pradesh.
Pasighat (Arunachal Pradesh): Dubbing the Congress' manifesto a "hypocrisy document" with "full of lies", Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into the Congress on Wednesday while addressing his second rally in Arunachal Pradesh within a week.

PM Modi cited the Congress manifesto for the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, and said it had promised that every house would have electricity by 2009. "However, till 2014 around 18,000 houses were unelectrified... Just like them (the Congress), their manifesto is corrupt and full of lies. Therefore, it should be called hypocrisy document, not a manifesto," Modi said.

On Tuesday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi released his party's manifesto for Lok Sabha polls, making jobs creation, addressing farm distress, bringing a single moderate rate of GST and giving Rs 72,000 per annum to poor families as the key focus if the party comes to power.

The prime minister also charged that the Congress was fooling farmer in the name of votes, whereas the BJP government has always been with them.

"We never committed the sin of betraying farmers but we introduced the mechanism from seed to market," the PM said.

Modi said the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will be about the choice between "trust and corruption, and about resolution and conspiracy".

Simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and the state assembly will be held on April 11.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
