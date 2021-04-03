In Assam's Tamulpur, PM Modi Urges Militants to Drop Guns, Says 'Working for All is Called Communalism'

Campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged militants “who are still following the path of violence” to “lay down their arms and join the mainstream” for the sake of building a peaceful and ‘Aatmanirbhar’ Assam. PM Modi was addressing a public rally in Tamulpur, which goes to polls in the third phase of Assam assembly elections.

“I assure our mothers and sisters here that your children will not have to carry guns, they do not have to spend their lives in jungles, they do not have to fall prey to anyone’s bullet. The is the commitment of the NDA government,” he said.

Training his guns at the Congress-led alliance in Assam, PM Modi said, “The ‘mahajhooth’ of ‘mahajot’ (grand alliance) has been disclosed. On the basis of my political experience and audience love, I can say that people have decided to form the NDA government in Assam. They can’t bear those who insult Assam’s identity and propagate violence.”

Taunting at the opposition’s “communal politics" barbs, PM Modi said, “We work for everyone without discrimination but some people divide the country for vote bank, which is unfortunately called secularism. But if we work for everyone, it’s called communal. Games of secularism, communalism have caused great damage to the country."

“The people of Assam are with ‘vikas’, stability, peace, brotherhood and unity. The people of Assam couldn’t tolerate those who don’t give due respect to the Assamese pride and identity. In the last five years, the NDA’s double engine government has given double benefits to the people,” he said.

“In the last five years, Bhupen Hazarika Setu, Bogibeel Bridge were built. Besides, construction work of half a dozen bridges are going on in the state. Whenever we make a scheme, we want that the benefits of schemes to reach every section of the society. Our mantra is ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas,” PM Modi added.

“For the first time, special attention has been given towards the holistic development of 100 districts of India. Out of which, seven districts are from Assam. Connectivity is increasing in Assam. We are making life easier for people and women here. We are increasingly creating new opportunities for the youth. This is how the NDA is holistically empowering Assam. Be it constructing houses or toilets or providing gas connections,” he continued.

“We have worked and resolved many long-standing problems and we will continue to find solutions for all other issues. Assam has a lot of opportunities to become a ‘Tourism Hub’ which can generate huge employment in the state,” he said.

“On the basis of my political experience, with the love and blessings of the people, I can say that people have rejected the lies peddled by the Congress and decided to give a huge mandate to NDA government in Assam. I appeal all to together fight against ‘Mahajath ka Maha Jhooth’ and give a resounding win to NDA,” PM Modi said.