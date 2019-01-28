English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Battle Between NTR’s Sons-in-law, How Naidu Seeks to Exploit Daggubati’s Alliance With Jagan
TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu wants to put across the message to voters that Daggubati’s family siding with YSRCP is nothing but opportunistic politics as the latter has joined hands with almost all parties whenever the situation has seemed right.
Daggubati and his son, Hitesh Chenhuram, called on YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his residence on Sunday. (News18)
Hyderabad: The crisis within former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder NT Rama Rao’s family is about to come out in the open.
With one of his sons-in-law, Daggubati Venkateswara Rao, deciding to join YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), chief minister N Chadrababu Naidu, who is married to his other daughter, has decided to exploit the issue to his advantage.
On Sunday, Daggubati and his son, Hitesh Chenhuram, called on YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his Lotus Pond residence and discussed their political future in the party. He said his son Hitesh would join YSRCP "very soon".
Daggubati is expecting a party ticket for his son from the Parchur constituency of Guntur district. He said his wife Purandeswari, who is a member of the BJP mahila morcha, will continue to serve the saffron party, if they allow her to do so. Else, she will quit politics.
During a teleconference with TDP functionaries, Naidu has reportedly asked them to defame Daggubati over this.
He wants to put across the message to voters that Daggubati’s family siding with Jagan Mohan is nothing but opportunistic politics as he has joined hands with almost all parties whenever the situation has seemed right.
In 2004, when Purandeswari was a Union minister in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government, her husband was a party MLA. When the Congress lost power in 2014, the couple switched allegiance to BJP.
Naidu said Daggubati’s family had even colluded with NTR’s second wife Lakshmi Parvathi after his death only to defame the TDP founder.
Pithani Satyanarayana, a minister of Andhra Pradesh, said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is behind the new Daggubati-Jagan alliance.”
Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari and Purandeswari are sisters and daughters of NTR.
Daggubati was earlier with Naidu and even became a minister when the former took charge of the Andhra Pradesh government. Later, he joined NTR TDP headed by Lakshmi Parvathi, before moving to the Congress.
