In Battleground Bengal, Mamata Banerjee & PM Modi Engage in War of Words as Bitter Poll Campaign Ends
While Banerjee again claimed that the EC is working at the BJP's behest, PM Modi slammed her for criticising the poll body and the central forces deployed to oversee electoral duties in the state.
A combination photo of Mamata Banerjee (L) and PM Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: The political slugfest between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP, following violence in Amit Shah’s Kolkata roadshow, intensified on Thursday as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed rallies and public meetings in the state. These were scheduled just before the Election Commission’s ban on campaigning came into effect from 10 pm, 20 hours before the scheduled time.
Modi addressed two rallies — at Mathurapur in South 24 Parganas and Dum Dum in North 24 Parganas — on the last day of campaigning while Banerjee held two road shows at Behala and Jadavpur areas of Kolkata and two poll meetings at Mathurapur and Diamond Harbour.
While Banerjee reiterated her allegations that the EC is working at the BJP's behest, Modi slammed her for criticising the poll body and the central forces deployed to oversee electoral duties in the state.
The EC on Wednesday had curtailed campaigning for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections in the state, citing violent clashes and arson at Shah's roadshow. The violence had spilled over into the premises of Vidyasagar College, where a bust of noted reformer Ishwar Chand Vidyasagar was also destroyed. Both the TMC and the BJP have accused each other of having masterminded the violence.
The EC had also shunted out two senior state officers.
Targeting the poll body, Banerjee in one of her meetings on Thursday alleged that campaigning was curtailed after the BJP complained.
“Based on the BJP’s complaint, the EC has curtailed the poll campaign in Bengal by a day. The EC has become the BJP’s brother. Not just me, but the entire country is saying that they (EC) have been sold out to the BJP. They can arrest me if they want. I am not afraid to speak the truth,” she said.
Addressing a rally in Dum Dum, Modi, meanwhile, said it was the EC and the central forces that had helped Banerjee win elections against the Left.
"Today, Didi is abusing the Election Commission and central forces," he said. "But why you are forgetting that the same thing was done to you by CPI (M) and then it was due to the active role played by the EC and central forces that you managed to win against the Left rule in Bengal?"
Polling will be held on Sunday in the remaining nine constituencies of south Bengal where an estimated 1,49,63,064 voters will decide the fate of 111 candidates, the EC said. Kolkata North and South, Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, Jaynagar (SC) and Mathurapur (SC) seats will go to polls in the final phase.
The high-voltage electoral campaign in West Bengal has been marred by violence, with three poll-related deaths reported from the six phases so far. In an unprecedented development, the EC had deployed 770 companies of central forces to oversee the sixth phase, the highest such deployment till now.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
