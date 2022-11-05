Jharkhand CM Soren Asks 3 Weeks’ Time to Appear Before ED; Tejashwi Yadav Slams Centre, Says Will Fight till 2024

The ruling UPA government in Jharkhand slammed the centre after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning in an alleged illegal mining case on Thursday. CM Soren has now sought 3 weeks’ time to appear before the ED.

The ED had summoned Soren, also the executive president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), to visit the central agency’s office here for questioning on the case at 11 am on November 3 in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state for recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

However, he did not go there and went to Chhattisgarh in the evening to attend a “pre-scheduled” tribal programme. Soren alleged the BJP was using central agencies to humiliate non-BJP ruled states as they could not get political success against those at power in those states.

According to JMM sources, leaders of the ruling alliance decided to give a “befitting reply” to the BJP-led Centre through the protest. The UPA alleged attempts to destabilise a democratically-elected government are being made by misusing central agencies.

The coalition leaders will sit on dharna in all district headquarters of the state today to tell people that efforts are being made to disrupt the outreach programmes launched by the Jharkhand government for their welfare.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday seethed at the ED summons to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, whose JMM is a senior alliance partner of his RJD in the adjoining state.

Indirectly referring to an alleged political vendetta against opponents of the BJP, Yadav said such actions by investigating agencies were likely till the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

“All such things will go on till 2024. Nothing will come of it unless someone has done something wrong. And we will continue to fight strongly,” said the RJD leader who is himself facing a money laundering case in the IRCTC land for hotels scam pertaining to his father Lalu Prasad’s tenure as Railway Minister.

The BJP, meanwhile, slammed Soren’s government over corruption in the state and advised him to respect legal process.

Read all the Latest Politics News here