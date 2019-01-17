In 'Befitting' Answer to Media, Angry Mayawati Decides to Induct Nephew Akash Into BSP Movement

In a sudden press briefing on Thursday, Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati on Thursday lashed out at media for unfavourably targeting her nephew Akash and calling him her successor.Mayawati also announced that to give a befitting reply to media reports, she will be inducting her nephew Akash into the BSP movement.“Some media outfits and personnel are trying to malign mine and my party’s image at the behest of BJP and other opposition parties. Media also showcased my birthday wrongly, like the cake loot incident,” said Mayawati.To media reports that projected her nephew Akash as her successor, Mayawati said, “Certain media houses mischievously tried to drag my nephew Akash in the entire controversy and even wrote false reports on his footwear. Now as a befitting reply to such people, I would like to announce that I will now induct Akash into the BSP movement to understand the struggle of BSP and to further strengthen it.”Accusing the "casteist and anti-Dalit" media of raising issues of nepotism, she said she was a disciple of Kanshi Ram and would give them a befitting reply.Akash, dressed in a blue suit and unique shoes that got media’s attention, was spotted standing behind BSP supremo when Akhilesh Yadav came visiting to wish BSP supremo on her birthday.Akash was also present when RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav came down to meet the BSP Chief.Akash, an MBA graduate from London, made his first public appearance in 2016 when he accompanied Mayawati to Saharanpur.The 24-year-old nephew of Mayawati, was also on stage with her during a rally in Meerut in February 2017. The names of Mayawati’s younger brother Anand and nephew Akash were mentioned in the party's press prelease for the first time in October 2017.