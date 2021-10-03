In Bhabanipur, Numbers Have Always Favoured Mamata Banerjee and the TMC. Will History Repeat Itself Today?

In the Bhabanipur bypoll, the voter turnout was 57%. The results will be out in a few hours from now. Tension is building up on both sides. TMC is worried over their winning margin while BJP wants all polling agents to be alert till the 21st round.

TMC is expecting a win in Bhabanipur with more than 50, 000 margin.

Minister Firhad Hakim says, “We are sure our margin will be more than 60,000 and obviously the battle from Bharat starts from Bhabanipur.”

BJP too seems to be confident and in their internal meeting, new State chief Sukanto Majumdar has directed workers to be patient till the last count. No one should leave the counting centre that’s the instruction that has come up from the top, says one BJP insider.

Let’s have a look at the results of the last three elections.

2021 NO. OF VOTES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES TMC 73,505 57.71% BJP 44,786 35.16% INC 5,211 4%

An average of 61.36 % polling was recorded in the constituency and the margin was 28,719.

2016 NO. OF VOTES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES TMC 65,520 47.67% Congress 40,219 29.26% BJP 26,299 19.13%

The overall polling percentage was 66% and the margin was 25,301.

2011 NO. OF VOTES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES TMC 73,635 77.46% Left 19,422 20.43 %

The overall polling percentage was 44% and the margin was 54,213.

TMC is confident of a big win because they feel the wards, where they are strong like ward number 77, the poll percentage has crossed 60 and the places where they are weak poll percentage has not crossed 60%.

On the other hand, BJP feels that ward number 77 has not crossed 85% therefore, they are in a better position.

