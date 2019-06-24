In Bid to Strengthen Party, TRS Starts Building Own Offices Across Districts in Telangana
TRS working president KT Rama Rao attended the foundation-laying ceremony of the party office in Siricilla district, his home constituency. Sources said an amount of Rs 60 lakh was being given out for each of the party offices.
File photo of Telangana CM and TRS president K Chandrashekar Rao.
Hyderabad: Boosted by the wins in 32 zilla parishads during the local body election, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leadership is now focusing on rebuilding and strengthening its base in all districts.
As part of this target, the K Chandrashekar Rao (known as KCR)-led TRS on Monday laid the foundation stone of 32 buildings in as many districts. Sources said an amount of Rs 60 lakh was being given out for each of the party offices. TRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao, known as KTR, attended the foundation-laying ceremony of the party office in Siricilla district, his home constituency.
Several other ministers, MLAs, MLCs and local leaders took part in similar functions in the other districts. Later, KTR said the TRS would launch its membership drive afresh from June 27 in all the districts. “We have set a record by winning all the 32 zilla parishads with people’s support. The party will now focus on strengthening the party from booth-level, in villages, towns and districts,” he said, adding that for this, local leaders should coordinate and strengthen the party.
People were supporting the leadership of KCR for his success in the statehood movement and good governance, he said. Stating that the chief minister would start the membership drive in Hyderabad, KTR said ministers and MLAs would be involved in similar drives in other districts.
Regarding the Kaleshwaram project, touted as the world’s biggest multi-stage lift irrigation project, he said KCR’s aim was to ensure one crore acres of land under agriculture, adding that the entire nation was awaiting the project’s completion.
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I-League Clubs Announce They Will Take Legal Route if AIFF Wields Axe on Them
- Is Salman Khan Charging Rs 31 Crore per Weekend for Hosting Bigg Boss 13?
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Arrive in Paris Ahead of Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner's Wedding, See Pics
- Vodafone RED Family Plans Priced Rs 598 Onwards Offer Bill Guarantee And One Mobile Bill For an Entire Family
- Elon Musk Says 'Occupy Mars' But Uses Picture of the Moon Instead
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s