In Bid to Strengthen Party, TRS Starts Building Own Offices Across Districts in Telangana

Hyderabad: Boosted by the wins in 32 zilla parishads during the local body election, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leadership is now focusing on rebuilding and strengthening its base in all districts.

As part of this target, the K Chandrashekar Rao (known as KCR)-led TRS on Monday laid the foundation stone of 32 buildings in as many districts. Sources said an amount of Rs 60 lakh was being given out for each of the party offices. TRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao, known as KTR, attended the foundation-laying ceremony of the party office in Siricilla district, his home constituency.

Several other ministers, MLAs, MLCs and local leaders took part in similar functions in the other districts. Later, KTR said the TRS would launch its membership drive afresh from June 27 in all the districts. “We have set a record by winning all the 32 zilla parishads with people’s support. The party will now focus on strengthening the party from booth-level, in villages, towns and districts,” he said, adding that for this, local leaders should coordinate and strengthen the party.

People were supporting the leadership of KCR for his success in the statehood movement and good governance, he said. Stating that the chief minister would start the membership drive in Hyderabad, KTR said ministers and MLAs would be involved in similar drives in other districts.

Regarding the Kaleshwaram project, touted as the world’s biggest multi-stage lift irrigation project, he said KCR’s aim was to ensure one crore acres of land under agriculture, adding that the entire nation was awaiting the project’s completion.