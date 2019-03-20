English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Big Jolt to Telangana Congress, DK Aruna Switches Over to BJP
The firebrand leader’s allegiance to the BJP was marked with hectic parleys between Ram Madhav and her, with the former paying DK Aruna a visit at her Hyderabad residence, along with other party leaders.
File photo of DK Aruna.
Telangana: In another big blow to the Telangana Congress, its former minister DK Aruna joined the BJP in the presence of party chief Amit Shah, National General Secretary Ram Madhav, Union minister JP Nadda and others in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Aruna is likely to contest from Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha constituency against Vamshi Chand Reddy of the Congress.
After her induction, Aruna said, “There is no hope for the Congress party in Telangana and in order to fulfill the aspirations of my people I joined the BJP.” She further exuded confidence that the BJP will come back to power and Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister again.
DK Aruna is a three-time MLA from Gadwal. She was a minister during YS Rajasekhar Reddy's term and went on to hold portfolios of Small Scale industries, Sugar, Khadi and Village Industries in Rosaiah's cabinet.
The daughter of former Congress MLA Chittem Narsi Reddy, she contested in the 2004 assembly elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket and won with a huge majority. She, however, switched to the Congress in 2009 and continued her winning streak until the recent Assembly Elections, where she was defeated by her nephew Bandla Mohan Krishna Reddy of the TRS.
In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress had won 19 of the 119 seats. However, eight MLAs have defected to the ruling TRS since. Her father Narsimha Reddy and brother Venkateswar were assassinated by Maoists. She also played a key role in the formation of separate Jogulamba Gudwal district by pressurising the KCR government.
