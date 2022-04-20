In BJP Meeting ahead of Delhi Civic Polls, Amit Shah Asked Party Leaders to 'Expose' AAP: Sources to News18

Union home minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Wednesday, where they discussed strategies to “expose” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and explain the reunification of the MCD to the electorate ahead of impending civic polls, News18 has learnt.

Sources stated that among those present in Shah’s meeting were Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, South Delhi’s Member of Parliament (MP) Ramesh Bidhuri, party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, leader of opposition in the assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, and union minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

News18 learnt that Shah has directed the leadership to have a strategy in place to counter AAP’s “propaganda” on development in the capital and to “expose” the Arvind Kejriwal government with examples.

Sources said that the local unit has been asked to prepare a roadmap or strategy to take on AAP.

The leaders have also reportedly been asked to pull up their socks and get down to work if they want to dethrone Kejriwal in Delhi.

Sources also stated that the union home minister asked the group to work together to take on the Delhi government and its “vendetta politics” against the three municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs) being merged.

With no time to lose, the group has been asked to ensure that the Kejriwal government stands exposed on each and every front, especially those it advertises claiming transformation of services.

The BJP believes that it can again defeat AAP in the corporation polls if it goes to the people explaining how the Kejriwal government allegedly paralysed the civic bodies by drying up their funds and not giving them the resources to undertake municipal work.

The Delhi civic elections have been postponed in the wake of the Centre’s decision to reunify the three corporations. Passed by Parliament, sources stated that the decision was aimed at improving the financial health of the MCD.

The move came under fire from the Kejriwal government with AAP alleging that it was an attempt to defer the elections as the BJP was afraid of losing, a claim the latter rejected.

