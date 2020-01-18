In BSP's First List of 42 Candidates for Delhi, MLA Who Was Denied Ticket by AAP Finds Place
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) announced its first list of 42 candidates. The party has decided to field its nominess in all 70 seats in Delhi. Another list is expected on Sunday.
(Image: News18)
New Delhi: MLA Narayan Dutt Sharma, who quit the AAP recently, will contest the February 8 Delhi Assembly election from his Badarpur constituency on a BSP ticket.
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) announced its first list of 42 candidates. The party has decided to field its nominess in all 70 seats in Delhi. Another list is expected on Sunday.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) denied Sharma ticket this time and has fielded Ram Singh Netaji, a Congress leader and former MLA who joined the party recently. Ram Singh Netaji had won the Assembly elections in 2008 from Badarpur on a BSP ticket. The BSP won two seats in the 2008 elections.
Of the 42 candidates fielded by the BSP on Saturday, eight belong to the Scheduled Castes.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'You Have Not Seen the Last of Us,' Says Greta Thunberg Ahead of World Economic Forum
- Scientists Are Trying to Find Survivors of Endangered Species in Australian Bushfires
- 1917 Movie Review: Sam Mendes' Oscar-nominated Tale is a War Classic
- Horsing Around: Touristy Stallion Rides Bus Back Home after Being Found Wandering on UK Highway
- FASTags Have Actually Increased Waiting Times at Toll Plazas; Be Prepared For Delays