In Caution to Mayawati, Yogi Adityanath Says Rajya Sabha Result 'Signal for Some'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday took a swipe at SP describing it as "opportunistic", as it got votes of the BSP in bypolls to Gorakhpur and Phulpur parliamentary seats but failed to transfer its own in the election for 10 Rajya Sabha seats of the state.In his attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Chief Minister also cautioned the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), saying the results are a signal for Mayawati, the party supremo, whose candidate Bhimrao Ambedkar got defeated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Anil Agarwal in a close contest for the 10th seat."The opportunistic face of SP has been once again exposed. It can take from others but can't give," Yogi told media persons after the BJP won nine out of the 10 seats.Without taking the name of Mayawati, he said the election results are a "signal for some" and "they should be cautious"."Signals are enough for an intelligent person," he added.The Chief Minister dedicated the party's victory to the people of the state.Earlier, in a nail-biting finish, the BJP managed to get all its nine candidates in the Rajya Sabha polls elected.Soon after the results, state BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey said it is a victory for democracy and would boost development-oriented politics in the state.The BJP candidates were Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, party's national general secretary Anil Jain, Spokesperson G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, Vijay Pal Tomar, Kanta Kardam, Ashok Bajpai, Harnath Yadav, Sakaldeep Rajbhar and Anil Agarwal.