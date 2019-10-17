In Change of Strategy, Amit Shah Reveals BJP May Project CM Face in Delhi to Take on Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Keeping the option open for projecting a CM face against Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday says that the BJP has come up with an alternative given its growing disenchantment with the Aam Admi Party government.

The dismal performance of BJP in the last assembly elections in Delhi has not deterred Home Minister Amit Shah from pursuing his ambitions for the national capital. Confident of winning in the 2020 Delhi state elections, Shah said that he is confident of a change in guard because there is disenchantment among people for the AAP run Delhi government.

Like the 2015 Assembly elections, the BJP does not have a face for this 2020 poll. When asked if this disadvantage the party, Shah in an exclusive interview to CNN News 18 said, “It’s not like we won't discuss a CM face. The party will think about it.”

He, however, remained confident about the party winning over the national capital. “I have confidence that because of the disenchantment with the AAP government, only the BJP is an alternative. This is because in the MCD and Lok Sabha polls we were the single largest party and won with a defining margin.”

There has been much conjecture about the way Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has responded to the recent policies brought out by the Modi government. It has become clear that he is softening his stance against the ruling government, especially after he was among the first to laud the move revoking Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

“That is fine. There is no correlation between performance and this. If one thinks that votes are garnered on the basis of these surface comments, I don't believe in that philosophy. Your performance on the ground plays a major role.”

The Election Commission of India is expected to announce elections for Delhi in the beginning of February or the end of January. “We will achieve excellent results there. We won all three municipal corporations there. We won all the Lok Sabha seats and the disenchantment with the current government is evident,” said Shah.

