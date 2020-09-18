In Cheeky Reply to Actor Milind Soman’s Birthday Wish, PM Modi Takes a Swipe at Oppn

Prime Minster Narendra Modi took a jibe at the opposition late on Thursday while replying to model-actor Milind Soman’s wishes for his 70th birthday.

Wishing the PM a happy birthday, Soman had tweeted: “I wish you good health and a good and proactive opposition, to push you to do better for our great country”.

Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi on your 70th birthday I wish you good health and a good and proactive opposition, to push you to do better for our great country :) — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) September 17, 2020

In a cheeky reply, Modi thanked Soman for the birthday wish and for “wishful thinking”, the latter a swipe at the opposition which earlier in the day walked out of the Lok Sabha in protest against the passage of two agriculture reform bills.

Thank you for your birthday wishes and wishful thinking. :) https://t.co/cnit2tfVvD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

In a series of late-night tweets, PM Modi also indirectly accused the opposition of misleading farmers against the bills.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday amid opposition protests and walkout, followed by the resignation of Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Union Cabinet.

Assuring that the system of MSP and government procurement will continue, the Prime Minister said "many powers are engaged in creating confusion among the farmers".

"The passage of historic agrarian reform bills in the Lok Sabha is an important moment for the farmers and agriculture sector of the country. These bills will truly free the farmers from middlemen and all obstacles," Modi said in a series of tweets.

"This agrarian reform will provide new opportunities for farmers to sell their produce, which will increase their profits. This will give our agriculture sector the benefit of modern technology, while empowering the farmers.

"There are many power trying to confuse the farmers. I assure my farmer brothers and sisters that the system of MSP and government procurement will continue. This bill will actually provide many more options to the farmers. They are truly empowering."