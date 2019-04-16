English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Congress' New List of Three Candidates, Acharya Pramod Krishnam Named Against Rajnath Singh in Lucknow
The Congress has also fielded Vinay Kumar Pandey from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh and Pankaj Sanghvi from Indore in Madhya Pradesh.
File photo of Acharya Pramod Krishnam (Twitter)
New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday released a list of three more candidates for Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, pitting Acharya Pramod Krishnam against Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Lucknow.
With this, the party has so far announced 407 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.
Besides Krishnam, the Congress fielded Vinay Kumar Pandey from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh and Pankaj Sanghvi from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. Indore is currently represented by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.
Speculation is rife about Shatrughan Sinha's wife Poonam Sinha being the Samajwadi Party candidate from Lucknow. Poonam Sinha joined the SP earlier on Tuesday.
