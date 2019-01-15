In Congress Stronghold Amethi, Maya-Akhilesh Kites Make a Bold Statement in Skies on Makar Sankranti

Still jubilant over the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh for upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha Polls, the workers of both the parties got another reason to cheer on Monday as BSP chief Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife and Samajwadi Party MP from Kannauj, Dimple Yadav, celebrated their birthdays.Samajwati Party and Bahujan Samajwadi Party workers kicked off the double celebrations together in various districts by cutting cakes, organising hawan – and in what is being called a show of unity – by flying kites with pictures of Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav.In the Congress-stronghold Amethi, pictures of Mayawati and Akhilesh soared high in the sky as SP workers celebrated Makar Sankranti by flying kites from Ramlila Ground. A ‘hawan yagya’ was also organized mark Dimple’s birthday.Speaking to News18, Samajwadi Party worker from Amethi, Mukesh Yadav, said, “Today we are celebrating the festival of Makar Sankranti by flying kites with pictures of Akhilesh ji and behen Mayawati ji as we want to give out a good message to the people. We are confident that in 2019 the SP-BSP alliance will defeat BJP in the state.”The local SP and BSP leaders in Ayodhya jointly celebrated the Mayawati’s birthday buy cutting a cake. Samajwadi Party MLC Lilawati Kushwaha, along with former minister Pawan Pandey and Ananad Sen Yadav, were present on the occasion along with BSP regional coordinator Pawan Gautam and other BSP workers.Similar celebrations were reported from Amroha, Hapud, Ambedkar Nagar, Auraiyya, Ghazipur, Sitapur and Barabanki. In Siddharth Nagar, a 63kg cake was also cut to mark the occasion.The celebrations come days after Samajwadi Party chief, in a joint press conference with Mayawati, had said, “I would like to tell all the workers that in my respect lies the respect of Behen ji. All workers of SP and BSP across the state should now come together and fight as one.”