In Defamation vs Defamation War Over Vulgar Pamphlet, Gambhir’s Resignation Challenge for Kejriwal

The war of words between the Aam Aadmi Party and BJP’s east Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir escalated on Friday, a day after his opponent Atishi accused him of circulating vulgar pamphlets about her.The cricketer-turned-politician said he would withdraw his candidature if he is proven guilty and would even let Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal write the resignation letter on his behalf.“If he has proof, then he must bring it today. My resignation would be written byArvind Kejriwal and I will sign it publicly," said Gambhir."If they have proof I am ready to take retirement from politics today itself. I will take retirement on May 23 if they come with proof but what if he doesn't turn up with proof? Will he resign as Delhi Chief Minister and retire from politics?" he asked.Atishi on Thursday alleged that Gambhir had distributed lakhs of pamphlets that questioned her morals and were full of very objectionable and deeply offensive remarks about her.In a defamation notice sent through finance minister Arun Jaitley's daughter Sonali Jaitley to the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Atishi, the former cricketer has demanded that they withdraw their "false statements" and apologise for making "baseless allegations". He has also threatened to sue the AAP leaders."I condemn what has happened. I am from a family where I have been taught to respect women. I didn't know CM Arvind Kejriwal would stoop so low," he told news agency ANI.Returning the fire, Sisodia threatened to file a defamation case against Gambhir. "You should apologise for your cheap tricks. We will file a defamation case. How dare you distribute the pamphlets and shamelessly accuse the Chief Minister,” he said.Reading out the contents of the pamphlet, Atishi broke down twice at a press conference and said she very pained on seeing it. She asked how women would feel safe if men like him get elected.The leaflet, which AAP claimed was distributed with newspapers in east Delhi societies, called Atishi a "prostitute", “beef eater” and a “very good example of a mixed breed”.It also contains scurrilous personal allegations of a sexual relationship between her and Sisodia.Delhi goes to polls on May 12 in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.