In Delhi Assembly, BJP MLAs Walkout at Start of Winter Session Over 'Dirty Water' Supply in City
As the House proceedings began, Gupta and three BJP legislators, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Om Prakash Sharma and Jagdish Pradhan, brought bottles of "dirty water" allegedly being supplied in the city and showed them in the House.
File image of BJP leader Vijender Gupta.
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta and his party MLAs on Monday raised the issue of "dirty water" in the city on the first day of the Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly and staged a walkout when their request for a discussion on the matter was turned down.
To the Opposition's demand for a discussion, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said that he would not allow other matters to be discussed which are not listed in the business of House.
