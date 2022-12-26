Bharat Jodo in Delhi: Rahul Visits Vajpayee Memorial, Pays Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Former PMs

As Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently in the national capital, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi visited the memorials of Mahatma Gandhi and several former prime ministers on Monday morning.

In the cold dense fog of Delhi, Gandhi could be seen paying his tributes in his white T-shirt.

Delhi | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. pic.twitter.com/KP8oijFHeS— ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022

Gandhi visited Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, and Vijay Ghat, the memorial of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Delhi | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to Former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat. pic.twitter.com/YaTreLAftD— ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022

He also went to the Veer Bhumi, Shakti Sthal and Shanti Van, the memorials of former prime ministers Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

Delhi | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to Former PM Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal and Former PM Rajiv Gandhi at Veer Bhumi. pic.twitter.com/gt7cgO9qgr— ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022

Apart from this, he paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial Sadaiv Atal.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra reached the Delhi on Saturday, where the temperature has steadily dropped over the past two days. In fact, Delhi recorded the season’s lowest temperature on Friday.

Thousands of supporters walked behind Rahul Gandhi as he led the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Badarpur border to Ashram with the entire stretch decked up in the Tricolour, balloons and banners of the leader.

The yatra entered with scores of people from Haryana and Delhi joining it at the Badarpur border amid raising of “Bharat Jodo” (unite India) and ‘Rahul Gandhi Zindabad’ slogans.

With the beating of drums and patriotic songs playing in the background, the enthusiasm of the Congress yatris was at its peak. Waving the Tricolour, thousands of party activists walked behind Gandhi.

With agency inputs

