Modi Chants 'Jai Shri Ram' in Didi's Land, Dares Bengal CM to Arrest Him

A video showing the Bengal CM fuming at some villagers in West Midnapore district for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' along a highway on Saturday has gone viral on social media. Three persons taken into custody over the matter.

PTI

Updated:May 6, 2019, 4:16 PM IST
Modi Chants 'Jai Shri Ram' in Didi's Land, Dares Bengal CM to Arrest Him
File photos of Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Jhargram (West Bengal): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday dared West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to arrest him for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', a day after three persons were taken into police custody in the Ghatal Lok Sabha seat for allegedly mouthing the slogan as her convoy passed by.

A video showing Banerjee fuming at some villagers in West Midnapore district for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' along a highway on Saturday afternoon has gone viral on social media.

"Didi has put people in jail for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'. I thought of saying 'Jai Shri Ram' here today so that she can throw me inside jail too. That way, the people of Bengal might be protected from the wrath of TMC regime," Modi said.

Addressing a rally here, the prime minister also slammed CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury for his "derogatory" remarks against epics Ramayana and Mahabharata.

"It has become a fashion for Communists to use derogatory language against the Hindu religion," he said.

Yechury recently branded the epics as specimens of Hindu violence.

The Ramayana and Mahabharata are "filled with instances of violence," the CPI(M) leader had said.

Taking a dig at Banerjee, Modi also said that "Didi is banking on her 'Mahamilawat gang' to become the prime minister of the country".

"Her dream of becoming the PM has already gone for a toss. Mamata won't be able to bag even 10 seats in Bengal," he added.
