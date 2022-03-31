In Election Year, Himachal BJP Plans Poll Blitz on Foundation Day, Congress Calls It 'Tamasha'

Sensing a rising threat from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and opposition Congress trying to build upon what it claims is “brewing anti-incumbency", the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Himachal Pradesh is planning a major election blitzkrieg ahead of the assembly polls to be held towards the end of the year.

The party has marked out its foundation day on April 6 to launch a mega event in the state to virtually kick off its campaign. Interestingly, the programme will coincide with a roadshow of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in Mandi.

As per party leaders, a Maha Jan Sampark (mega public outreach) drive and a padyatra (political campaign) will be launched in all assembly seats. About 5,000 workers are expected to participate in the programme in each constituency. ‘’Our Maha Jan Sampark programme is a very well-planned event and we chose the BJP’s foundation day to launch it. This is an election year and beginning this day we plan to reach out to all the assembly constituencies of the state. We already have ‘panna’ committees (each attending to a page of the voters’ list) and they too will start their work,’’ Himachal BJP chief Suresh Kashyap told News18.com.

He added that party MLAs and the district presidents will distribute kits to workers, each containing a BJP flag, a patka (headcover) and nameplates of booth ‘Tridev’ (booth-level agent, booth president and booth incharge). “Our prominent leaders will go to the workers’ residences and install a party flag and a nameplate to honour them," Kashyap added.

According to the plan, over 50,000 flags will be distributed to the workers across the state and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers virtually at 10 am on April 6. The Maha Jan Sampark drive will also begin the same day, and party workers will join the padyatra in their constituencies after the foundation day programme.

The opposition Congress, though, trashed the mega event. “There is massive anti-incumbency. People are disillusioned with the government, and they are just trying to create a tamasha to cover up their bad governance. We have gained some lost ground in the last by-elections across the state. In the election year, we will reach out to voters with issues of unemployment and price rise," said Himachal Congress leader Kuldeep Rathore.

